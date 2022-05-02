Visit the McNay Print Fair, Cornyval or Día de los Niños celebrations this weekend in San Antonio

Here's your weekly roundup of all the major local happenings as the weather warms back up and the sun re-emerges...

SAN ANTONIO — Discover the next addition to your home’s walls at the McNay

Dealers from Santa Fe, New York, California and elsewhere will be in San Antonio this weekend for the return of the McNay Print Fair, where artworks ranging from “old master prints to contemporary drawings and photography” will be available for purchase. 2022 marks the 26th year of the fair, which touts itself as the only event of its kind in Texas.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free with general museum admission; buy tickets here.

Where: McNay Art Museum (6000 North New Braunfels Ave.).

Unless your inner corn fanatic at Cornyval

Are you ready for the corn-lovin’, carnival-goin’, cornhole-tossin’ time of your life?

The premier Hill Country festival Cornyval returns this weekend, bringing food, family fun, and arts and crafts to Helotes while paying tribute to historical corn harvests. It also functions as a fundraiser for local nonprofits.

When: Thursday through Sunday; gates open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: $10 for Thursday admission, $20 for Saturday and Sunday admission, free on Sunday. Buy tickets here.

Where: 12210 Leslie Road in Helotes, Texas

Latina American heritage meets family fun at Día de los Niños

Saturday marks the international celebration Día del Niño, and San Antonio is joining in on the festivities.

El Día de los Niños, organized by Somos Cultura y Mas, is a free-to-attend cultural festival where youngsters will have a chance to engage with Latina American art, including crafts, folklorico dance or the binding of books “using techniques of the ancient Aztecs.” And make sure to get there in time for the children’s parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m.

When: Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Plaza Guadalupe (1327 Guadalupe St.).

Soak in the live Disney magic

What’s the only thing better than joining Moana, Olaf and Miguel on their fantastical adventures? Joining the modern Disney icons on ice.

The touring “Disney On Ice” extravaganza arrives at the Alamodome this weekend, putting a balletic, majestic spin on familiar big-screen stories (rest assured: Ariel, Cinderella and Belle will also make appearances). The show typically runs between 90 minutes and two hours, including an intermission.

When: Thursday through Sunday, with performances at various times.

Cost: Tickets start at $20; buy here.

Where: The Alamodome (100 Montana St.).

What else you should know: Alamodome staff are recommending that all visitors were masks as a precaution.

Dance the night away with a tribute to the ‘60s

San Antonio-born singer Nina Diaz, along with other local groups, will help turn back the clock for a night of retro tunes from ‘60s artists. Vendors will also be on hand selling “furniture, art, jewelry and clothing inspired by the times.” And, of course, you’re highly encouraged to wear your best, brightly colored ‘60s attire.

When: Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Peacock Alley (110 Broadway).

Plus...

The San Antonio Botanical Garden's ongoing sculpture display "Rooted" is the inspiration behind this weekend's DIY class, allowing visitors a chance to create (and indulge in) their own ginger ceviche dishes. Sign up ahead of time here.