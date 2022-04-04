'Selena' returns to theaters and CarFest returns to Freeman this weekend in San Antonio

Fiesta is set to finish with a bang this weekend, but if you're looking for other things happening around town, we've got you covered.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The Fiesta 2022 schedule continues this weekend with beloved events like Gartenfest, NIOSA and the King William Fair.

You can find our guide to San Antonio's biggest party here, but below are some other events set for this weekend in the Alamo City.

Experience historical, colorful Mexican ballet

The internationally renowned Ballet Folklorico de Mexico’s stature in the global dance scene has only continued to grow since it was founded by Amalia Hernández 70 years ago. Over that time, the ballet company has shared the stories, perspectives and beauty of various cultures, bolstered by “technical rigor, elaborate costuming and Amalia’s choreography.”

When: 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.50; buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Re-experience “Selena” on the silver screen

Twenty-five years after chronicling the Queen of Tejano’s rise to fame and too-brief time in the musical spotlight, director Gregory Nava’s film is returning to theaters.

“Selena” stars Jennifer Lopez as the iconic singer, along with Jon Seda, Edward James Olmos and Lupe Ontiveros. The biopic was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in December.

Screenings are set for Friday night at several Santikos theaters.

When: Friday night.

Cost: $5 per ticket.

Where: Select Santikos locations.

Unleash your inner greasemonkey at CarFest

Starting your festival-going engines: CarFest SA returns to the Freeman complex this weekend to celebrate automotive culture while raising money for local car repairs and providing opportunities for San Antonians to go home with sweet, shiny new rides. Also on tap: live music, barbecue cookoffs and workshops for teen drivers.

When: Friday through Sunday.

Cost: General-entry tickets are free.

Where: Freeman Expo Hall (3201 East Houston St.).

Soak in local music at this Fiesta event

T-bow Gonzales, the Keeshea Pratt Band, Soul Man Sam, Raa-Raa Zydeco and Agarie are just some of the regional music groups set to play at the two-day Fiesta Family Blues Festival. Touting itself as a “musical paradise,” the festival has events for families and adults, and features food trucks, artisan vendors and a petting zoo.

When: Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from noon to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free on Thursday and Friday afternoon until 4 p.m.; tickets for Friday evening adult party and fundraiser start at $45 for general admission.

Where: Thursday at the Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry), Friday at The Espee (1174 East Commerce St.).

Poetry meets western art at the Briscoe

Free poetry readings inspired by art housed at several San Antonio museums – including the Briscoe, McNay and Witte – are scheduled for Sunday afternoon, featuring the likes of local poet laureates. The idea is using poetry to “describe and expand on the theme” of a given work of art.

The event is being hosted as part of National Poetry Month.

When: Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: McNutt Sculpture Garden at Briscoe Western Art Museum (210 West Market St.).