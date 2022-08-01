Things to do in San Antonio: Bad Bunny fans unite, Boyz II Men visits Tech Port Arena

SAN ANTONIO —
Groove to Boyz II Men on the south side
Tech Port Arena’s inaugural season continues with a visit from enduring boy band quartet Boyz II Men, who continue to tour after breaking onto the music scene three decades ago. Fewer artists have spent as much time at the peak of the Billboard charts, and fewer have retained their ability to get massive crowds down on bended knee.
When: Friday, at 8 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $55.50, and can be bought here.
Where: Tech Port Center + Arena (3331 General Hudnell Dr.).
Support Hill Country farmers
New Braunfels is set to hold its National Farmers Market Week celebration on Saturday, featuring specials from vendors, live music and a chance to stock your pantry with south Texas-grown products.
When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Where: 186 South Castell Ave.
Dive deep into the subculture of superhero fandom
You’ve gone and checked out Tony Parker’s impressive collection of life-size pop culture characters at the San Antonio Museum of Art, but have you wondered how superheroic stories inform and our informed by our own world?
That’s going to be the subject of a Friday-evening chat – available to be attended in person or via Zoom – hosted by UTSA anthropology professor Jamon Halvaksz, who has taught a course on the intersection of fictional tales and real-world history since 2015.
Parker's exhibit, meanwhile, continues for a few more weeks.
When: Friday, at 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend; register ahead of time here.
Where: John L. Santikos Auditorium at San Antonio Museum of Art (200 West Jones Ave).
Unleash your inner Bad Bunny fanatic
Fresh off his appearance in the Brad Pitt action flick “Bullet Train” and the recent release of his latest album, Paper Tiger is going all in and hosting “All Bad Bunny Everything” night—“the ultimate fan party” for devotees of the Puerto Rican, Grammy-winning multihyphenate.
When: Friday, at 9 p.m.
Cost: Tickets are $25, buy here.
Where: Paper Tiger (2410 North St. Mary’s).
Catch a Pixar classic downtown
The family-friendly Cinema on Will’s Plaza series continues with the 2007 chase-your-dreams story “Ratatouille” – which our film critic argues is firmly in the upper tier of Pixar’s output – under the stars Friday night. Any culinarily minded movie screening wouldn’t be complete without concessions, and those will be offered at the plaza as well.
There’s also a small chance of San Antonio showers for that evening, so attendees should bring an umbrella just in case the clouds open up.
When: Friday, screening begins at 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Where: Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, across Navarro Street from the Tobin Center.
