What is the emergency protocol for the Cowboys and AT&T Stadium?

On average, each NFL game has 30 healthcare providers at the stadium, which includes team physicians, independent doctors and a paramedics crew.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after the team says his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was indefinitely postponed.

Hamlin was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.

Hamlin's family released a statement, praising the care he was receiving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was taken from the stadium.

With this serious situation that has caught the attention of millions across the country, many in Dallas have wondered what would be the protocol if something similar were to happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

When there is an emergency response at any NFL game, every team is required to design and implement an Emergency Action Plan to follow in situations with severe trauma, according to Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

These plans are reviewed by the NFL as well as the NFLPA and must be approved by third-party experts before the start of each season. Clubs are required to practice their Emergency Action Plans before each season, including cardiac arrest scenarios.

The Cowboys communication team said it has a detailed plan in place and has a great relationship with all Arlington emergency response units. Due to safety concerns, the team didn't provide details as the what that plan looks like.

Every NFL home team is required to designate a Level One Trauma Center, according to McCarthy. Home teams are required to retain two certified crews of paramedics and advanced life support ambulances.

One hour before kickoff, McCarthy said medical staff from both teams, as well as unaffiliated medical staff in the stadium, come together for a meeting led by the head physician for the home team, called the “60 Minute Meeting.”

At this meeting, everyone reviews stadium resources such as transport carts and stadium exits as well as a confirmation of the nearest hospital that's designated in the Emergency Action Plan. Again, the Cowboys communications team didn't provide which hospital this is for AT&T Stadium for safety reasons.

On average, each NFL game has 30 healthcare providers at the stadium, which includes team physicians, independent doctors, a paramedics crew and an airway management physician.

On Tuesday, McCarthy said all clubs received reminders on mental wellness resources available and guidance for supporting players and staff during this time.