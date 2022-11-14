Wet roads to blame for motorcycle crash on northwest side, police say

The rider hit a metal railing and dropped about four feet.

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe wet roads were to blame for a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on the Northwest Side.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on I-10 near North Loop 1604 East.

Officials said a woman on a motorcycle lost control and went over a metal guiderail, falling about four feet. Police say if she had gone another 10-15 feet, the dropoff would have been at least 20 feet.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say the rider simply lost control due to the wet conditions. No intoxication is supected.

