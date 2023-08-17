West Texas' Teacher Store offers unique space for educators for the new school year

The San Angelo-based store has been serving teachers for nearly 40 years now.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new school year means new pencils, backpacks and notebooks for students, but what about for teachers?

Often, it can be difficult to find posters, educational books and other classroom supplies in one place. The Teacher Store in San Angelo has provided a solution to this problem since 1985, by catering to a specific demographic of consumers.

"My mom was an elementary school teacher and so decorating her room was always kind of an adventure to go out and find things to put up," store owner Dominic Santos said. "And probably around the time that they opened the store, a lot of these [supply] companies started emerging and so there was a supply of decorations which are always fun for teachers so they kind of got going that way."

Santos' parents are former teachers who started the family business out of their San Angelo garage. After a while, the couple realized they needed more space so they purchased what is now the Teacher Store, 310 N. Chadbourne St.

Over time, the supplier expanded into two rooms with Santos as an employee, selling everything from games to posters and even fidget toys. Working alongside his parents, Santos learned the necessary skills to take over upon their retirement.

"There's not a whole lot of family businesses that still exist, certainly not second and third generation family businesses are becoming a little more rare," he said. "I was real fortunate to be able to work with them [his parents] and spend so much time with them and learn from them."

The store is often busiest during the summer months as teachers prepare for the upcoming school season. Some even drive all the way from Amarillo, Lubbock and other destinations to purchase specific items.

Most recently, Santos said fidget and sensory toys are amongst the more popular items for students and even some adults.

"The focus has always been on teachers but you know, we're not just for teachers. We have something for everyone," Santos said.

The store is filled with colorful items for all ages.