SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for what they believe to be two suspects after a shooting on the city's west side left a man critical injured Wednesday evening.

An SAPD spokesperson said officers responded to the McDonald's off Culebra Road where they found the victim with a gunshot wound before transporting him to a local hospital.

"We did receive some information on vague descriptions of a suspect vehicle and possibly a male and female in this vehicle," a spokesperson said, adding that officers are searching for the suspects while also continuing to investigate the scene.

The victim hasn't been identified beyond being in his early-30s.

Police are unsure of exactly how many gunshots rang out, but officials said "it sounds like several" based on the number of calls that came in.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.