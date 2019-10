SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on the city's west side.

The incident was reported before 8 a.m. in the 1600 block near NW 19th Street and McLeod.

Chief McManus said a man was picking up his stepson from the house where his girlfriend lived.

A fight took place and a man was shot, who died from injuries.

A man was shot, who died from injuries.