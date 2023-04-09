West-side neighbors fearful after dog attack sends man to the hospital

One woman told KENS 5 she walks around the neighborhood with a baseball bat in case she has to protect herself and loved ones from aggressive dogs.

SAN ANTONIO — Carina spent Monday morning walking with her 72-year-old mother and two shih tzus in the Canyon Crossing neighborhood. She admits she doesn’t feel safe in the community because of loose dogs running around at times. Carina has been walking with her aluminum baseball bat for a while.

“Why would I have to walk with a bat, I want to be able to walk comfortably, but unfortunately we have to do that here,” said Carina, who only wished to use her last name because of safety reasons.

“It looks funny but you gotta take care of yourself somehow,” Carina said.

Carina and other neighbors fear for their safety, especially after the dog attack on Saturday morning involving a 68-year-old man taken to the hospital.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Kelly Oshaughnessey for injury to an elderly causing serious bodily injury and dangerous dog attack. He has since bonded out, according to court records.

BCSO deputies responded to the 5000 block of Blossom Canyon on the far west side at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday to reports of a dog attack.

Deputies said a 68-year-old man was returning home from a walk when a loose dog started attacking.

According to officials, the man’s daughter called to report the incident, saying the dog bit his legs, groin area and head. The injuries were so bad he had to be taken to the hospital. Another neighbor heard screams coming from outside and rushed to help the dog bite victim.

Oshaughnessy told deputies he was aware that multiple neighbors informed him of his dog causing harm but never anything severe.

“My prayers go out to him and prayers for a speedy recovery,” Carina said. “Hopefully this to whoever else owns dogs that go out loose sometimes, hopefully everybody learns a lesson.”

Vietnam war veteran Jesse Herrera, who also lives in the Canyon Crossing community, worries about the wellbeing of his neighbors. Herrera is also thinking twice before going to get his mail by himself, especially since he’s disabled and uses an electric wheel chair.