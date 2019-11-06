SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy has worked diligently over the past week to restore power to hundreds of thousands of San Antonio residents after severe storms. Rudy Garza is the senior vice president of distribution and operations. He told KENS 5 the main causes of outages are the trees falling on power lines.

"The City had to remove from properties all over town somewhere in the neighborhood of 350 trees. We worked over 450 tree-trimming orders, where we had to get in and trim trees before our crews can even come in to start the repair process and that is a significant significant effort,” he said.

Eddie Herrera has lived in his home on the city’s west side for more than four decades and called CPS Energy after his power went out Sunday night. His complaints had nothing to do with his electricity. He said after crews cut his neighbors’ trees from the power lines in the alley behind his house, they threw the branches and debris into Herrera’s backyard and left him responsible for them.

“I called the City up and asked them why this happened,” he said. “The lady goes, ‘Sir, we have no control of wind.” I said, ‘No, you don’t, but this is actually the City Public Service that came by here and did what they had to do to get our power going, which is greatly appreciated, but they threw over my fence.’ So, I called them and asked them if they were they going to come pick this up, and she told me, ‘No Sir, you’ve got to take it out to the street, so the City can pick it up.’”

The pile of branches attracted insects to the blacktop where Herrera's great grandchildren play when they visit. Herrera said he’s grateful for the hard workers at CPS Energy for helping everyone around the city so quickly.

“I just don’t think it’s fair that they cut [my neighbor’s] tree down, threw it into my yard and told me I have to be responsible for it,” Herrera said. “I don’t mind taking care of it, but I just don’t think it’s fair.”

CPS Energy assured their customers that even with the high volume of emergency calls, they’re working as quickly as they can to service each home effected by storms.

“After every event of this nature, we take a look and make sure that we’ve thought through everything, that we’re constantly improving our performance, so our customers have confidence that CPS Energy is doing the best that we can,” said Garza.

