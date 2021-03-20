Home severely damaged in fire on the city's west side

Authorities said there were a lot of items hoarded in the house that created a hazard for firefighters, making it hard to get inside and knock down the flames.

SAN ANTONIO — One person has been displaced after their home caught fire on the city's west side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Pleasant Park Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the single-story home. Authorities said there were a lot of items hoarded in the house that created a hazard for firefighters, making it hard to get inside and knock down the flames.

The person was able to get out safely, but around $75,000 in damages were reported. The neighbor's house also caught fire, and sustained about $8,000 in damages, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was not reported.