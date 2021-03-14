West-side home completely destroyed in fire

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the home and the garage area.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said smoke detectors are what saved a family from being trapped inside a house fire.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 100 block of Hickory Trail on the west side.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the home and the garage area.

The owner of the home told authorities that he heard the smoke detectors go off, and when he went to the front of the home, he saw the smoke and flames.

Authorities said the home is a total loss and it appears the fire started in the garage. Firefighters were also able to protect the neighboring house from the flames; the home suffered minor damage.

No injuries were reported.