West side crash leaves 3 people critically injured

Investigators said a man and a woman were parked on the side of the road in a pickup truck when a small sedan rear-ended them.

SAN ANTONIO — Police responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a rollover crash on Highway 151 between Military Drive West and Westover Hills Boulevard on the west side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, three people were critically injured.

The vehicle rolled down the embankment, police said.

The sedan driver was pinned inside, but firefighters were able to get him out.