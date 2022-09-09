Fire spreads through San Antonio home; nearby vehicles damaged

Crews said the investigation will continue and the home is a total loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fire spread throughout a home on the city's west side, but fortunately, the house was vacant.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Friday on North Zarzamora. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They said they had some difficulty getting into the house because it was boarded up.

Authorities said trash and debris were found inside the home, which may be a sign of "squatters." The home wasn't hooked up to any utilities.

Crews said the investigation will continue and the home is a total loss. They were concerned about nearby businesses being affected by the fire, but they were able to contain the flames.