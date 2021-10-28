Officials in Michigan and New York are warning parents to double-check their kids' Halloween loot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Halloween just three days away, trick or treaters will soon be knocking on doors hoping to fill their baskets with candy.

But what happens if your child receives a treat that could be harmful? The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center and various attorney generals across the nation are urging parents to check their children's candy.

These look-alike cannabis products are unregulated, unsafe, and illegal. Accidental cannabis overdoses by children are increasing nationwide, and these products will only make this worse. pic.twitter.com/fc7S02HKVg — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) October 26, 2021

Additionally, officials are warning parents to be on the look out for people passing out marijuana edibles to kids for Halloween.

New York parents should be on the alert for deceptive cannabis products that look like standard snacks and candy but contain dangerously high concentrations of THC.



Any New Yorker that has encountered these products should contact my office immediately:



1-800-771-7755 pic.twitter.com/dU0Xd2RtNQ — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 26, 2021

Now it is worth mentioning, there has not been any widespread documented cases that this has happened or will happen here in West Michigan, nevertheless, the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center (MPDIC) has reported an uptick in cases of kids mistakenly eating edibles.

From 2019-2020 the state saw roughly 130 cases and a year later the state saw nearly 200 cases.

The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center said there are things to watch out for if you believe your child ate an edible accidentally.

"By in large, children will usually have more mental status impairments, [and] they will become really drowsy," said Dr. Varun Vohra, the director of MPDIC." "They will have uncoordinated movements. They really won't be acting like themselves."

Vohra added, "Their heart rates will go up but with serious exposures, we're worried about their blood pressure and heart rate. Sometimes it'll go up at first, then it's going to tank, and we're worried about their airways eventually depending on their level of exposure they should be at a hospital if it gets to that point."

Dr. Vohra said normal ingestions will typically resolve within 24-hours, but he reiterated do not make your child vomit, as that is not a practice anymore.

Additionally, Dr. Vohra said if adults do eat edibles to be mindful not to leave them within reach and not to do that in front of children.

Some may be wondering how easy is it for kids or even adults to mistake regular candy for edibles. Just last week, a gas station in metro-Detroit was busted for selling candy that looks just like Warheads and Gushers.

If you want more information and resources from the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center, click here. Additionally, Dr. Vohra said they are available not just for potential poison situations, they are a resource and encouraged people to reach out if they have any questions or concerns.

