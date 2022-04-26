Several workers injured in boat crash in west Houston, HFD says

HFD said it had to perform rescue missions to save the crash victims.

HOUSTON — Several Harris County Flood Control District workers were injured Tuesday in a boat crash in west Houston, according to authorities.

The Houston Fire Department said it was performing water rescues along the Katy Freeway near North Eldridge Parkway.

One person was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight and another was also hospitalized.

Commuters who use the outbound lanes of I-10 were urged to use an alternate route due to heavy emergency vehicle traffic.

According to Air 11 video, the rescue appeared to be taking place between the feeder road and the freeway.

Officials said the workers were performing routine vegetation maintenance when the boat struck an "underwater obstruction."

The worker who was flown to the hospital is expected to be OK and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Here's a statement released by the Harris County Flood Control District:

"There was a three-man maintenance crew for the Harris County Flood Control District working near Langham Creek near I-10 when they hit an underwater obstruction. The employees were performing routine vegetation maintenance to ensure loose or downed trees did not cause an impediment to flow. The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to the scene. Two employees were transported to the hospital. Our thoughts are with all employees involved."