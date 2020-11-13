Watch Live: 2 killed in explosion at VA medical center in West Haven

Officials report it was a steam explosion

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State and local officials are investigating after two people were killed in a steam explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center.

Reportedly killed were a VA employee and a contractor. There were no reported transports to local hospitals following the explosion.

WEST HAVEN VA EXPLOSION: First responder on scene says there were no transports to area hospitals from the scene of the VA steam explosion this morning. Two individuals were killed. @FOX61News — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) November 13, 2020

State Police said their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has been called in to help investigate with the local fire marshal.

The explosion happened at the back of the campus according to officials at the scene.

This is a developing story.

MORE : there are two dead.

•One is a VA employee; second is a contractor

•A result of a steam explosion

•Happened at a building on the back of the campus.

•Under investigation by local and state authorities. pic.twitter.com/QRA6wd2UR6 — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) November 13, 2020