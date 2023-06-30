Wendy's location on the northeast side closed after electrical fire

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at the Wendy's location on 11919 Perrin Beitel.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews battled a fire at a Wendy's restaurant on the northeast side late Thursday night.

Fire officials say the fire was sparked by an electrical failure in the wall behind the griddle. The fire spread up the wall and into the ceiling, causing "moderate damage", fire officials said.

No employees were injured in the fire. The fire department says the restaurant will not be open for business on Friday due to the smoke and fire damage.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

