SA leaders anticipating tourism boon from Wembanyama's arrival

"Wemby is going to take the Spurs to another level."

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama is a slam dunk for San Antonio and Bexar County.

The top two city and county leaders, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, spoke to KENS 5 about the potential impact of the Spurs player.

Marc Anderson, Visit San Antonio president and CEO, also weighed in on the potential ripple effects Wembanyama's selection could have for the city.

"These kinds of wins when it comes to sports tourism are huge for San Antonio, “Anderson said.

"Wemby is going to take the Spurs to another level," Sakai added.

The spotlight on the San Antonio Spurs is shining a tad brighter with Wembanyama sporting the Silver and Black.

"They're going to be interested in our hardwood this year," the mayor said. "They want to see Wemby. They want to see the Spurs. I am grateful that fortune has shined on San Antonio once again."

The mayor and the Bexar County judge are riding the Wemby wave.

"We are anticipating another economic boom with Wemby coming into town," Sakai said.

"We know there is a history of economic impact through hugely hyped picks like this," the mayor said. "What that will do for us long-term at this point incalculable."

Anderson said the NBA is a powerful brand.

"Wemby is going to be a powerful addition to the city of San Antonio," Anderson said. "So this story of bringing Wemby to San Antonio is so important for that global story. For us, it really comes down to the economics, the global traveler. The international traveler stays longer and spends almost four times the amount of money when they visit the U.S."

Anderson said last year, tourism added about $16.5 billion to the local economy.

"Just think what this message and this excitement of this huge NBA star Wemby is going to mean for our city, for the Spurs, and for our local economy," Anderson said.

Sakai called the Spurs an economic generator.

"These players are game changers," he said. "I want to make sure the Spurs never leave. And I know the Spurs are totally confident with the support they get here. "If Wemby takes us to the next championship the Spurs will always be in San Antonio."

As for Wemby, he will surely feel that warm embrace from a community who sure does love their Spurs.