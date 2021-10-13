Wellness4Warriors Wellness Expo is just days away

The event is open to the public and free!

SAN ANTONIO — Wellness4Warriors is preparing for its 6th Annual Wellness Expo which is taking place later this month on October 23rd.

It will be held at the American Legion Post 593 in Converse. Their mission is to provide wellness strategies to veterans in order to help them ensure an abundant life.

The event is open to the public and tickets are first come first serve.

Exhibitors have until October 9th to register. Bumble Bee the Transformer will be there, face painting, balloons, a live auction and they'll have a $300 HEB gift card drawing.