Welcome, Nadia! San Antonio's first baby of 2022 born at Methodist Hospital

Just 20 minutes into the new year, a beautiful, healthy baby girl named Nadia was welcomed into the world.

SAN ANTONIO — For the 22nd year in a row, local hospitals came together to welcome San Antonio’s New Year Baby. The first baby of the new year was born at Methodist Hospital.

Labor and delivery unit staff members across the city worked together overnight to determine which hospital delivered the first baby.

A beautiful, healthy baby girl named Nadia was welcomed into the world at 12:20 a.m. Saturday. She weighed 7lbs 1.6 oz and measured at 20.5 inches.

Mom and baby are healthy, and the family was presented with various gifts from the local hospitals.

Mom, Lamia Issad, and dad, Achour Medaouri, said they are excited to be first-time parents and are honored to be recognized by the city.

Methodist Hospital reported that they even have the new family staying in Room 2022.

“Congratulations to the happy family! I can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than with a new baby girl or boy,” said Trish Horlacher, director of the hospital's mother-baby unit.