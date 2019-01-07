SAN ANTONIO — A welcome home ceremony is coming up in San Antonio July 1 for CPL Matt Deatherage who was severely injured after an IED blast.

Helping a Hero builds adapted homes for severely wounded warriors who have made a difference for their country. CPL Matt Deatherage is the definition of the organization's mission.

Deatherage lost both legs to an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2011. According to Helping a Hero's website, Matt remained conscious and continued to help his platoon, despite his injury.

To this date, he has undergone 37 surgeries. He is now a bilateral amputee with a broken left patella and wears prosthetics on both legs.

He also developed type-one diabetes after his injury and uses a wheelchair 75 percent of the time.

The organization wants Matt to regain his independence in a state of the art home, made possible by the community.

To get involved and help with the welcome home party on July 1, people are asked to spread the word and go door to door handing out invitation flyers, collecting gift cards and hanging posters.

For more information, you can call (888) 786-9531, email jacob@helpingahero.org or visit their Facebook page. Jacob will be coordinating volunteers from June 26-July 1st.