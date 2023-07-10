Weeki Wachee woman dies after large tree falls onto mobile home

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation along with the medical examiner's office.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed Monday morning after a large tree fell on her Weeki Wachee home, Hernando County Fire Rescue explains in a news release.

Fire crews responded to a call of a person trapped in a home on Tooke Lake Boulevard near Cedarvue Street.

Once on scene, crews found a large tree had landed in the center of the mobile home.

"Access to the victim was limited due to the unstable nature of the tree and structure," the agency explains in the release.

After crews were able to get inside, the woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.