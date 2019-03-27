SAN ANTONIO — University Hospital houses the only center for cystic fibrosis that takes care of patients from birth through adulthood. Currently, the center treats close to 200 CF patients.

"I was born with it and, for right now, it's not going away unless there's a cure," said Betsy Sullivan, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was just one year old. "My normal consists of waking up way earlier than everybody else to do treatments, and staying up later than I would like to do those same treatments, and throughout the day doing medications and taking 30 to 40 pills a day."

CF aside, she's also a freshman at UTSA.

"I have to do all of my homework on time," she said. "I can ask for an extension if I really need it, but I really don't like to use that whenever I can."

Every few months, Sullivan comes into the center at University Hospital for her appointments with Dr. Holly Keyt, the director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program, where she performs a pulmonary function test to measure lung capacity.

For many CF patients, that test comes with anxiety.

"If my numbers are low and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what is going on? What do I need to do? Am I culturing something new?'" Sullivan said.

CF patients have to be careful around other people who are sick, but especially when there is more than one person with CF in the same location. It is essential that they be kept a minimum of six feet apart from each other, because germs can spread as far as six feet easily when people cough or sneeze.

That aspect of cystic fibrosis is highlighted in the new movie "5 Feet Apart"—the first mainstream film aiming to spread awareness about a disease which has a huge presence online.

"The CF community online is really great," Sullivan said. "Everybody is really close and friendly with each other and it's cool to see role models you can look up to."

For more information about family health, call (210)358-3045. You can also find the rest of out Wear The Gown stories here.





