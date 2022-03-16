Wear The Gown: Preventing diabetes by catching prediabetes early

The Texas Diabetes Institute is looking for those with prediabetes for a study.

SAN ANTONIO — Over two million people in Texas are living with diabetes. Catching it early is key to getting a handle on the disease.

A prediabetes study is underway at the Texas Diabetes Institute. The purpose of the study to help those with prediabetes make lifestyle changes to avoid a diabetes diagnosis.

"I have my blood sugar tested annually, and I was right at the verge where I needed assistance to bring my blood sugar level down," said Martha Hutchinson who found out she was prediabetic two years ago.

She is thrilled to be a part of TDI's prediabetes study. Hutchinson told us, "I'm glad that I'm in the study because I learned the right ways to do things. Even sleeping eight hours a day, drinking lots of water, walking daily."

Some of the risk factors for prediabetes include a family history of the disease, those over the age of 45, being overweight, having a sedentary lifestyle and having a poor diet. Hutchinson added, "I found yoga and I'm doing that four times a week, and I love it, so I stick to it."

84.1 million people in the U.S. have prediabetes. That is about one in every three people. Nine out of 10 prediabetics don't even know they have it. Prediabetes increases your risk of type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and strokes.

For Hutchinson, TDI's prediabetes study has brought her much success. Hutchinson said, "In the two years that I've been in the study, I've lost 30 pounds and that's not by going on a crash diet or a fad diet. That's just by making healthy choices."

To get more information about the prediabetes study or to find out if you qualify to participate call 210-358-7200 or visit www.universityhealthsystem.com/locations/texas-diabetes-institute to learn more.