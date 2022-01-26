'We want to remain an independent country': San Antonians with Ukrainian ties hope for peace amid Russian threat of invasion

Ukrainian San Antonio is a non-profit with the mission of upholding heritage and educating the public about the nation's history.

SAN ANTONIO — Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine are being felt in San Antonio as war looms and diplomacy is underway.

Those with Ukrainian roots from around the world are watching closely as the threat of Russian invasion stirs up worry about the future of the independent nation.

“People have that fear – daily life has changed,” said Iryna Klymuk.

“I am very scared that I may not see my dad again,” said Elena Schwem.

“Some people are ready to fight until the end,” said Olena Tsalyk.

Klymuk, Schwem and Tsalyk grew up in Ukraine and have lived in the U.S. for at least a decade or more.

Ukraine gained independence from the crumbling Soviet Union in 1991. But political strife between the two countries heightened in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, prompting years of violence involving pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s massive military presence along Ukraine’s border has Schwem fearing for the lives of loved ones back home.

“I talked to my dad and his wife, my step mom, yesterday. They said they’re all on high alert getting ready to be invaded and they don’t know what to think about it. They know it’s coming,” Schwem said.

Tsalyk is among the founding members of Ukrainian San Antonio, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving heritage and educating the community about the nation’s history. “Culture is a very powerful tool preventing misleading information, to show who we are,” Tsalyk said.

The U.S. has put more than 8,000 troops on standby for potential deployment due to the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine.

Russia’s opposition to Ukraine’s desire to join NATO is just one of several security demands delivered to the U.S. government last December.

The Kremlin also wishes for NATO to abandon Eastern Europe.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted Wednesday the U.S. has made no concessions to Russia’s demands in a written statement.

Meanwhile, there’s a global plea for peace as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia.

“We want to remain an independent country. We don’t want a bigger brother to help us out,” Tsalyk said.

“I do believe that the world leaders will unite together, because if Russia will attack Ukraine, it’s not going to be tragedy only for my country -- for my motherland -- it’s going to be tragedy for the world,” Klymuk said.

To learn more about Ukrainian San Antonio, click here.