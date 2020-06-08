'We need a miracle' | Family of EISD secretary asks for prayers as she battles coronavirus

Margie Segura and her partner contracted the coronavirus in early July. While her partner recovered, Margie has been on a ventilator battling for nearly a month.

SAN ANTONIO — For roughly 25 years, Kennedy High School has been home for Margie Segura. From helping students get prom dresses, to making them laugh with her all-out Christmas attire - the high school secretary has been there when many have needed her.



But now, she needs you.



"The only thing the doctor told us is, we need a miracle," Lucy Tenorio, Margie's sister, said over the phone.

Tenorio said Margie and her partner contracted coronavirus. While her partner recovered, Margie has been on a ventilator battling for nearly a month.



"We're all scared and no family should have to go through something like this," Tenorio said.

That fear is why Edgewood ISD recently announced they would be extending their remote learning through October, the Superintendent said in a statement, "...safety is top priority for students and staff and the extension will allow a safe and effective back to school transition."



That's a decision the San Antonio Alliance wishes San Antonio ISD would make. On Wednesday, SAISD announced kindergarten teacher Melissa Martinez died from coronavirus - news that sent chills throughout the teachers' union.