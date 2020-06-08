'We need a miracle' | Family of EISD secretary asks for prayers as she battles coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO — For roughly 25 years, Kennedy High School has been home for Margie Segura. From helping students get prom dresses, to making them laugh with her all-out Christmas attire - the high school secretary has been there when many have needed her.
But now, she needs you.
"The only thing the doctor told us is, we need a miracle," Lucy Tenorio, Margie's sister, said over the phone.
Tenorio said Margie and her partner contracted coronavirus. While her partner recovered, Margie has been on a ventilator battling for nearly a month.
"We're all scared and no family should have to go through something like this," Tenorio said.
That fear is why Edgewood ISD recently announced they would be extending their remote learning through October, the Superintendent said in a statement, "...safety is top priority for students and staff and the extension will allow a safe and effective back to school transition."
That's a decision the San Antonio Alliance wishes San Antonio ISD would make. On Wednesday, SAISD announced kindergarten teacher Melissa Martinez died from coronavirus - news that sent chills throughout the teachers' union.
"It is absolutely devastating," Alejandra Lopez, the President of the San Antonio Alliance said. "There is not any reason to have teachers or any workers for that matter risk their lives and the lives of their families unnecessarily."
Those are concerns Tenorio says she gets as she pleads of prayers for her dear sister. She hopes everyone doesn't forget the bigger picture.
"This is not just about one person or one school district, it's about everybody, it's about the world," she said. "We're all in this crisis and we need help."