'We made it worse': Cell phone encounter with SAPD displeases city manager, reveals candid confrontation with teens

San Antonio City Manager Eric Walsh released a cell phone recording of a San Antonio police officer's tone escalating after a teen mentioned Black Lives Matter.

SAN ANTONIO — Detective Daniel Jones did not make a favorable impression on San Antonio City Manager Eric Walsh last summer. Cell phone footage of the nine-year veteran and a probationary officer hit their boss's inbox following a call with a group of teenagers.

"It happened in a neighborhood -- a regular neighborhood in San Antonio at about 3 o'clock in the afternoon," Walsh said.

The city manager spoke via Zoom to an audience just before Thanksgiving for a web series put on by Trinity University. The four panelists discussed African-Americans and police violence.

Walsh highlighted a cell phone encounter sent to him by a member of the community last summer.

"The teenagers were young Black and Hispanic teenagers," he said.

According to Walsh, a woman called when the teens legally parked their car in front of her home. He said the group was walking to a cousin's home. But the officers did not know that when they arrived.

Jones: This your car, man?

Young man: Yessir.

Jones: Why are you parking it here and, like, taking off?

Young man: Huh?

Jones: Why are you parking it here and, like, taking off?

Young man: What do you mean?

Jones: You don't think it's suspicious to park in front of a random person's house and just start walking around in the neighborhood?

Young man: I mean, it's a public road.

The veteran officer explained how parking in front of a random house and walking down the street to another home while parked near an intersection might look suspicious.

The young man responded with an example using Black Lives Matter.

Young man: But that's just like with anything and everything that's going on with Black Lives Matter and all that. That's just like...

Jones: That's not what this is about.

Young man: I'm not making it about it. I'm saying I'm using it as an example. It's the same thing. What's suspicious about -- because we're Black? We're colored.

Jones: Honestly, sir, I'm trying to have a respectful conversation with you.

Young man: No. No, I am too. I'm a security officer. I work with y'all. I work with County.

Jones: You're not in any place right now to give me an attitude.

Young man: I'm not giving you an attitude.

Jones: Check your attitude real quick.

Young man: I'm not giving you an attitude.

Jones: You're not in any place right now to give me an attitude. You're in zero place right now.

Unknown: You're starting to give him attitude.

Jones: I'm trying to be patient with you, man. But you're in zero place right now to cop an attitude with me.

Young man: I wasn't, wasn't trying...

Jones: So, check it, okay! Real quick.

Young lady: Yes. (To the unidentified male) Just listen. Just listen.

Jones: Because I don't want to ruin your night. Okay. We'll tell you to have a good night with your friends. There's no reason for us to ruin it... Show me the respect. Let me give you the respect back. If you're going to cop an attitude, we'll handle it differently.

Young man: I didn't cop a...

Young lady: Yeah, that's... We understand, sir.

Jones: A little bit of humility will make your life go a lot further.

The teen apologizes to Jones in the video. He explains to him that law enforcement can come off aggressive creating negative experiences.

Jones: If I came at you the way another black male treated me last night, would that be fair to you?

Young man: It wouldn't.

Jones: Right. So let's just let's take it for what it is. Right? Right. Like, I'm sorry that you've had a bad experience with an officer.

Young man: Right.

Jones: I've had bad experiences with officers.

Young man: Right.

Jones: Why I became one because ...When I was a teenager, they treated me like jerks, man -- because they're on a power trip.

Walsh is not happy with how the incident escalated.

"And to me, the takeaway was that we have those four to five teenagers who had an encounter with police that was unnecessary," he said. "And what's worse about it is, we made it worse."

The city manager became even more dismayed because the veteran officer was supposed to teach the probationary officer how to handle the streets.

He said part of their reform for policing in San Antonio would review officer engagement and encounters with the public, especially non-emergency calls. The San Antonio Police Department gets 2.2 million calls for service a year, Walsh said.

"We do not get 2.2 million calls for robberies or assaults or those things that we all think of when we think of calling the police," he said. "We get calls like, 'My 17-year-old won't get out of bed. We need the police.'"

Government and Public Affairs Director Jeff Coyle declined KENS 5's request to talk about the cell phone incident in detail, the probability of more instances like it, and Jones's punishment -- if any.

He released the following statement:

"In the situation described by the City Manager, SAPD was called by a resident reporting a group of suspicious individuals in a vehicle parked outside their home. Police were dispatched and talked with the individuals. They determined no crime was committed and no further action was taken. The interaction between one of the Police Officers and one of the residents did not represent the level of customer service SAPD Officers are expected to display.

There are situations where residents call for police and there is no crime involved. In these cases, our officers have an obligation to respond to the call and investigate, however this interaction can leave residents feeling singled out or targeted. Additionally, it puts officers in situations that could potentially escalate. Our hope is that by understanding what calls police are dispatched and getting input from the public on what calls they expect police to respond, we can align expectations.