SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters said strong winds caused an intense fire to spread from one mobile home to the next early Wednesday morning.

Joe Blanks said he woke up to a loud thump and when he went to go see what it was, he saw a bright orange light.

"I knew it wasn't the light outside, and when I opened the door it was nothing but dark black smoke and embers burning my face," Blanks said.

He said he grabbed his two young boys and his mother and ran out of the mobile home. Their dog was killed.

"I couldn't do anything to get to her," Blanks said.

Their mobile home was one of three that were damaged, though one is believed to have been abandoned. Firefighters said squatters were in the trailer, but left before first responders arrived to the scene.

Blanks said he's a single father and caretaker for his 74-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease. When he returned to his home on Walzem Road there was nothing left but rubble. Blanks said shortly after he was let go from his job.

"The same day my house burns down and we lose everything for reasons that were not our fault," Blanks said. "We barely made it out with our lives."

The local Red Cross responded to the scene of the fire and are helping the family find a temporary place to stay overnight.

Blanks said they now have to start over.

"I lost everything I worked my entire life for," Blanks said. "Everything is gone."

His two boys are 4 and 7 years old. If you would like to help the family out, you can call Blanks at (210)905-8547.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine where and how the fire started.

