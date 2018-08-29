Tuesday was National Power Ranger Day! The popular 90's heroes celebrate 25 years and encourage their multi-generational audience to embrace those special differences that make each of us so powerful. What’s your super power?

Invisibility is a good option, but so is the ability to read minds.

Celebrating our differences to discover our strengths – that’s the focus of National Power Ranger Day.

We talked to people whose super powers include all kinds of ways to help people, so maybe there’s a bit of superhero in all of us.

Although, given the hot Texas weather, the ability to teleport to a cooler climate does sound pretty sweet right now.

