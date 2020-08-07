'We are toeing the line,' County Commissioner says SA field hospital is close to activation

San Antonio Fire Officials said the initial capacity for Freeman was 80 patients but there has been a request by the state contracting company for 196 more beds.

It's been home to some of your favorite family memories but now the Freeman Expo Hall could soon be home for those fighting to make more.

"It really was a little bit surreal," Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez recalled.

After recently visiting the Expo Hall he tweeted some sobering images of what could be Bexar County's next healthcare facility.

"Very disturbing to see the reality that we're living in and that we may have to activate this makeshift hospital," he said via Zoom on Wednesday.

A reality he told KENS 5 we could face sooner than we think if the number of hospitalizations continues to rise.

"I would guess it could be within a week, if not days," he said.

"The last numbers I saw showed us at about 11% capacity at our hospitals my understanding, from our partners at STRAC, is that if we dipped anywhere significantly below 10%, say we get down to 5 or 6%, that we would have to activate those rooms."

Rooms the San Antonio Fire Department says there are request to expand. In an email to KENS 5, San Antonio Fire Officials said the initial capacity for Freeman was 80 patients but there has been a request by the state contracting company for 196 more beds.

"This is real and we are really toeing the line here," Rodriguez said as he stressed to the community it was like we don't necessarily have to cross if everyone takes the necessary safety measures.

"It's not too late to turn the tide here," he added.