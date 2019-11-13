SAN ANTONIO — The waiting begins for the thousands of DACA recipients whose futures are in peril.

On UTSA's campus, inside one particular room, things have been a bit emotional.

"Yea it always is," Courtney Balderas said. Which makes her job at the Dreamers Resource Center especially important.

"We just need to support them as we would anybody else," she added.

They are the dreamers, the thousands of young immigrants who benefit from DACA, a program that protects these kids from deportation.

It also gives people like Andrea Ramos-Fernandez life-changing opportunities.

"It gave me an opportunity to legally work," the DACA recipient said via FaceTime. "I also wouldn't have been able to graduate one way or another."

Ramos-Fernandez is a San Antonio resident and flew to Washington D.C. this week to rally and listen in on the DACA hearing.

"You can feel the anxiousness in the air, but it's also a celebration. People were there to celebrate what their future could look like," Ramos-Fernandez said.

The future is unknown. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on whether the Trump administration can end the program. Just steps outside, dreamers rallied for consideration to keep it.

"I think people are really hopeful still," Ramos-Fernandez added. "I think that's the message we still have today."

It's a message that resonates on UTSA's campus. As the students wait for a final decision, one thing is clear, these dreamers are not alone.

"We can't make promises because we don't know what's going to be happening in the future," Balderas said. "But we're going to be able to support them."