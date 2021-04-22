How to celebrate Earth Day in San Antonio

Established in 1970, Earth Day is held around the world to demonstrate support for the environment and environmental protections.

SAN ANTONIO — April 22 is Earth Day and there are several ways you can celebrate right here in the San Antonio area.

Below is list of ways to honor the day in the San Antonio area:

1-The San Antonio Zoo is encouraging people to get outside while connecting with nature at the zoo for just $8 per person on Earth Day, April 22. The day is also part of "Locals Day" offered throughout the year to allow local residents to enjoy the zoo for a deep discount.

2-The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will give away 200 native Texas trees this Saturday. Here's how to score one.

3-H-E-B is giving away 200,000 reusable bags on Earth Day as part of a recycling program created to help strengthen and reinforce recycling efforts across Texas. In a press release from H-E-B, they said they joined the How2Recycle program to create a more sustainable Texas. To make recycling easier for customers, H-E-B will put labels on products that instruct what is recyclable and where and how you should recycle those products.

4-Check out these hidden gem parks south of downtown. KENS 5's Lexi Hazlett explores the charm and beauty of these parks and trails.