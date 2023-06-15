Waxahachie community rallies around beloved bakery owner, helping fundraise for her medical bills

"The world is a really hard place, and if we can do something for someone to make it a little less hard, then we’re going to do it," Angel Schiffer told WFAA.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Creations Baking Company and Bittersweet Bakery are just down the street from each other away in Waxahachie. Some call the two businesses "competitors," but the owners sure don't see it that way.

When Angel Schiffer, who owns Bittersweet Bakery, heard that Deanna Underhill, who owns Creations, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, she planned a fundraiser immediately.

"The world is a really hard place, and if we can do something for someone to make it a little less hard, then we’re going to do it," Schiffer told WFAA.

Schiffer's team announced Wednesday they'd donate 100% of their proceeds that day to Underhill, who is in hospice care and who says she has no insurance.

"We sold out four hours before we were supposed to close," Schiffer said.

Bittersweet Bakery raised $3,000 dollars on Wednesday for Underhill. That's on top of the thousands raised on Underhill's GoFundMe page.

Doole's Baking Company in Maypearl held a similar fundraiser on Thursday night and also sold out of cupcakes, according to its owner.

Both Doole's and Bittersweet, like Creations, are bakeries run by mother-daughter duos.

"Not everybody’s gonna know this in life, how many people care about you, and how many people really do love you," Gwen Moore, who works for Underhill at Creations told WFAA. "And Deanna, Deanna knows how many people love her."

From her hospital bed, Deanna told WFAA she feels all the love.

"I knew there were good people, but oh my, oh my…it's just amazing," Deanna said. "It just kind of breaks your heart you didn’t realize how great everyone was around you."

Deanna’s daughter, Mistie, said she and her mother have tremendous faith Deanna will live.

"We’ve seen miracles so you can't tell me they’re not real," Mistie told WFAA.

Mistie and Danna believe the kindness they’ve received this week only strengthened their faith in God and in the goodness of people.