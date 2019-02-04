SAN ANTONIO — The service area for the San Antonio Water System extends beyond the city limits, but how far should it go? The SAWS board heard from environmental advocates Tuesday who said local ratepayers should not foot the bill for the water needs of outsiders.

Annalisa Peace, with the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, spoke to the board about her concerns. She told the board members that an isolated reach of undeveloped land near Cibolo Creek just north of the Bexar / Kendall County line should be protected.

SAWS representative Donovan Burton said by law, SAWS is obligated to provide service to the region, and to other out of county zones, some of which were previously serviced by the now-defunct Bexar Met water company. “Particularly, Atascosa County area, but also into Kendall and Comal and other places our service area goes. We're growing just like everybody,” Burton said.

But advocates said anything that encourages development in this sensitive area where runoff contributes to the aquifer is just bad policy.

Peace said, “Exportation of water encourages growth in areas that could actually damage the Edwards Aquifer. Folks in Kendall County are concerned that sale of SAWS water will encourage high density development on the Edwards Aquifer Contributing Zone.”

She said growth could also endanger the Cow Creek Aquifer. “High density urbanization in this environmentally sensitive area poses threats to water quality of both aquifers,” Peace said.

The SAWS board listened to a legislative update about two pending bills that would clarify the rules related to future growth in areas like these. SB 1170 was filed by Senator Donna Campbell and its companion HB 1806 was authored by Representative Tracy King.

Peace said the proposals would allow SAWS to pump Edwards Aquifer water outside the boundaries of the Edwards Aquifer Authority, something that is currently prohibited.

“Any way you look at this, it looks like a bad deal for the citizens of San Antonio. This legislation represents a major policy change that should require discussion by and permission from the SAWS Board and, perhaps, San Antonio City Council,” Peace said.

Several board members acknowledged that talks about the issue have been going on and compromises about the proposal have been reached.

Donovan told the board the House version of the bill is already out of committee and headed for a vote. The Senate version has not yet been heard and might be subject to minor modifications in coming days. The legislature finishes its current term at the end of May, so decisions about both versions will come in the next few weeks.