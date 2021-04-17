x
Water rescue suspended for 2 people at Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — Search efforts have been discontinued after reports of two swimmers missing in Lady Bird Lake on Saturday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident at 1115 Town Creek Dr. around 5:15 p.m.

Rescue swimmers were deployed, and a drone helped conduct an aerial search.

Around 6 p.m., ATCEMS said the incident transitioned into recovery mode for at least one victim.

Search efforts were discontinued, and the incident was turned over to law enforcement.

No other information is available at this time.

