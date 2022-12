Authorities are working with the Texas Department of Transportation to put gravel on that part of the road to create traction.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — The Castle Hills Police Department shared a photo of a water main burst on 2141 NW Loop 410 Frontage Road.

The department said there is a substantial amount of water on the roadway, and it's beginning to turn to ice.

