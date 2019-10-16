SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a water main break south of downtown.

The incident was reported just after midnight Wednesday. Crews say a water main inside the wall to the exit at Alamo Street broke, flooding the lower level of I-35. One vehicle was reportedly submerged in water.

San Antonio Water System employees did not say when the street will re-open.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.

RELATED: Storms rolling through San Antonio region early Wednesday morning