SAN ANTONIO — A massive geyser caused by a water main break sent water shooting in the air and onto I-10 on the city’s northeast side. The break was reported just before 3 p.m. and repaired within about an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

A San Antonio Water Services spokesperson said a contractor hit a 12-inch main pipe, which caused it to burst.

The frontage road from I-10 East at Loop 410 was closed as crews repaired the damage. Traffic was slowing as vehicles passed the area with caution. No accidents were reported in the area, but drivers should be prepared to handle wet road conditions Wednesday evening.

Crews responding to the situation said water wasn’t the only thing coming out from water main break. They said pipe material was also being expelled.

SAWS did not report any customers with a loss of water.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Trump pushes back at the UN on Democrats after Ukraine memo release

'The two died together' | Couple who recently became homeless killed by hit-and-run driver in Houston

Woman's love for 'upcycling' turns into business | Made in SA

'Miracle baby' born after six miscarriages dies after babysitter left her in hot car, parents say