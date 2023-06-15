Water main break causes water to shoot 30 feet in the air outside Finesilver building

Construction crews were working at the corner of Camaron and Belvin outside the Finesilver building just north of downtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

A water main break in the downtown area caused water to shoot almost 30 feet in the air Thursday afternoon.

Construction crews were working at the corner of Camaron and Belvin outside the Finesilver building just north of downtown. They reportedly were working on a high-pressure valve that gave way.

The pressure of the water was so high, water was shooting almost 30 feet in the air, causing it to land on the upper-level traffic on the "Finesilver Curve" at the I-10 and I-35 interchange.

As of 1:30 p.m., crews were working to try to reduce the water pressure so they could cap the water line.

Take a look at photos from the water main break below:

Water main break Finesilver building 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.