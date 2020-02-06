Sheriff Salazar addresses recent threats made to area law enforcement officers

With more protests expected today, Sheriff Salazar said that if they are peaceful, he and his deputies are there "to support...and help make your point heard."

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided an update regarding recent threats made to area law enforcement officers.

During a noon press conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse, Sheriff Salazar began by stating that he wanted to set people's minds at ease following rumors that some groups with bad intentions may be looking to target suburban areas that may have less of a police presence.

More specifically, Sheriff Salazar said he became aware of social media posts stating that some groups were planning to overwhelm smaller agencies with large-scale civil unrest.

While it is unclear if those rumors are substantiated, Sheriff Salazar said that the idea that some areas were not as "prepared" to handle any civil unrest "could not be further from the truth."

Having been in contact with chiefs of smaller municipalities and other local agencies, Sheriff Salazar made it clear that they will all have the support and aid of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

As for peaceful protests, several were held in downtown San Antonio over the weekend, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Monday, during a protest that was held outside of the Bexar County Courthouse, Sheriff Salazar walked with some organizers and said that he understands that people are "fed up with what's going on in the country."

With more protests expected today, Sheriff Salazar said that if they are peaceful, he and his deputies are there "to support, help control traffic, and help you make your point heard."

However, if there is civil unrest throughout the county or city, Sheriff Salazar said of the BCSO, "We're ready to respond and there to help."

If you see any suspicious postings online or have any concerns, you can email the Sheriff's Office at bcsotips@bexar.org or call into the tipline at 210-335-6070.

A live stream of the press conference can be viewed here: