Watch Live: San Antonio River Walk businesses announce reopening

San Antonio River Walk Association presents River Walk SAFE program and announces Go RIO Cruises reopening.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Walk Association has some big news for the Alamo City.

At 10 a.m. at Mad Dogs British Pub at the river level of the Hyatt Regency, along the River Walk, community leaders will gather to present the River Walk SAFE program.

The SAFE program is in partnership with Centro San Antonio. The organization implemented deep cleaning of infrastructure downtown and at the River Walk. The regular cleaning includes hand rails, scooter handles, door knobs that face outside and other places that would be regularly touched in public areas downtown. The sidewalks will also be powerwashed regularly.

Additionally, the reopening of Go RIO cruises is expected to be announced.

More information will be provided on 'Visit San Antonio's Staycation' and on free parking in downtown SA.