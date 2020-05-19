IMPACT conducting health, safety operation

Sheriff Javier Salazar may provide more details at an upcoming press conference.

SAN ANTONIO — The Interagency Mutual Partners Affecting Communities Together (I.M.P.A.C.T.) Task Force will be conducting a health and safety operation for the Jasper Mobile Home Park to assist in aiding residents in the area.

Sheriff Javier Salazar may provide more details at an upcoming press conference on Walzem Road.

The announcement is set to take place after Monday's press conference where Sheriff Salazar gave an update on a rash of recent shootings in the area.

Salazar said that crime has been down for the most part, but there's been a recent "uptick" - especially in cases with guns involved.

He mentioned there are many active cases that they need the public's help with. He said many of the crimes happened during broad daylight.

KENS 5 asked Salazar if the crimes are related to drugs. He said yes and that often they are because of a "drug deal gone bad." Also, he added, gangs are a part of it, too.