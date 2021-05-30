George Floyd commemorative concert held in Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston community came together Sunday for a commemorative concert honoring George Floyd.
The concert was held live at the Fountain of Praise Church, which is also where Floyd's funeral was held last year. The concert featured appearances from U.S. lawmakers, award-winning music artists and members of the Floyd family.
His family is continuing his legacy through the George Floyd Foundation. It works to unite communities against systemic violence and racism.
You can watch the concert below
Organizers said the concert marked one year since Floyd's death and celebrated the modern civil rights movement it sparked.
Special appearances:
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Stacey Abrams
- Tamika Mallory
- Tamela Mann
- Tina Knowles-Lawson
- Kierra Sheard
- Leela James
- Trae Tha Truth
- Stokley Williams (Mint Condition)
- Rhonda Ross
- John P. Kee
- MAJOR, Rhonda Mclemore
- Se7en
- Nakitta Clegg-Foxx
- Isaac
- Carree
- Joshua Rodgers
- Shareeduh Mcgee, (President, George Floyd Foundation)
- Dr. Remus E. Wright (Senior Pastor)
- Mia K. Wright Co-Pastor,
- Pastor Jamal Bryant
- Gene Moore with Kyle Turne
- JaiCei
- The Phillip
- Hall Singers
- The George Floyd Ensemble and more