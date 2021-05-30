George Floyd commemorative concert held in Houston

The celebration commemorates one year since his death.

HOUSTON — The Houston community came together Sunday for a commemorative concert honoring George Floyd.

The concert was held live at the Fountain of Praise Church, which is also where Floyd's funeral was held last year. The concert featured appearances from U.S. lawmakers, award-winning music artists and members of the Floyd family.

His family is continuing his legacy through the George Floyd Foundation. It works to unite communities against systemic violence and racism.

You can watch the concert below

Organizers said the concert marked one year since Floyd's death and celebrated the modern civil rights movement it sparked.

Special appearances: