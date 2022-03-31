Blastoff! Blue Origin NS-20 mission launches from Texas

A couple with Florida ties will be among Blue Origin's six-person crew for its upcoming New Shepard flight Thursday.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard was the organization's fourth human spaceflight.

WTSP reports that Sharon Hagle, who founded SpaceKids Global, was be joined by her husband Marc for the NS-20 mission. The Florida-based national nonprofit organization works to bring "space to kids everywhere."

The Hagels flew with Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, Dr. George Nield, and New Shepard chief architect Gary Lai.

According to a press release, the duo has already made their way to West Texas for training ahead of their now slated March 31 liftoff from Launch Site One. Blue Origin says it had to push the launch date back due to "forecasted high winds during launch and recovery operations."