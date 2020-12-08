BCSO provides update on recent arrest

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office SCORE (Sheriff's Community Oriented Resource and Education) Unit gave an update on a recent arrest made of an employee charged with tampering with a governmental record.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Javier Cruz, 20, recently forged some documents by altering the date of some medical paperwork. While Salazar did not name the illness in question, he did say it was a "slap in the face" since a BCSO deputy recently died from the same illness.