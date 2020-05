SAN ANTONIO — At 9 a.m. the Bexar County Sheriff's Office will host its first-ever Fallen Deputy Memorial, virtually.

The event is meant to pay honor to Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.

This year's event will be closed to the public as the agency continues safe mitigation efforts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A live stream of the event will be available here: