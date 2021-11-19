Helicopter lands with Blue Santa inside for annual golf tournament

The annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament at TPC San Antonio benefits San Antonio-area families and underprivileged children.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a bird! It's a plane! Actually, it's Blue Santa landing in a helicopter.

On Friday morning, Blue Cares held its annual 30th Annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament at TPC San Antonio benefitting San Antonio-area families and underprivileged children.

The press release says the tournament is one of Blue Cares largest fundraising initiatives. All money raised from the event will help support the San Antonio Police Officer Association’s Blue Santa Program.

"The holidays can be a difficult time for families to make ends meet, especially this year. Currently, the Blue Santa Program is seeing a huge increase in the number of children participating in the program, which means fundraising efforts are extremely crucial to meet demand," they said.

Watch the video of Blue Santa landing: