SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, the CBS evening News began a new era, as Norah O'Donnell took over as anchor and managing editor.

KENS 5 anchor Deborah Knapp sat down with the veteran journalist, who grew up in San Antonio. O'Donnell talked about what has changed in broadcast news and what she wants to bring back.

The pair also shared their memories of attending MacArthur High School in San Antonio and how it shaped them. "Oh my gosh, I loved going to MacArthur," O'Donnell said. "I tell people I meet I went to a big Texas high school, there were 600 people in my graduating class, most people can't believe that. Most people don't know what a 5A school looks like."

The new face of the CBS Evening News said she loves her hometown. "If I could go back, I would grow up in San Antonio, Texas again," she said. "It's the best place."

You can watch O'Donnell on the CBS Evening News weeknights at 5:30.