WATCH: Centro SA thanks community for rallying behind downtown businesses

Thanks to the efforts of hundreds of community members, most of downtown has been restored to its former state.

SAN ANTONIO — At 11:00 a.m. Centro San Antonio and its ambassadors will hold a press conference to express their gratitude to the San Antonio community.

Following a peaceful protest Saturday, several individuals damaged the storefronts of downtown businesses and tagged walls with graffiti.

Sunday morning, hundreds of community members showed up to help clean up the downtown area and restore it to its former state.

Centro San Antonio CEO Matt Brown will be joined by Centro San Antonio General Manager Mike Pacheco, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Zurich International Properties Owner Laurence Seiterle, District 1 Councilman Robert Trevino and District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran.

For more information on CentroSA visit, centrosanantonio.org